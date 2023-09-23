Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
Episode 454 – A new federal duck stamp, Minnesota wildlife observation study, DNR K9 units afield, and trail-cam chatter at the AGLOW conference

This week, Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman launch the show with discussion about waterfowler numbers nationwide plus the selection of the 2024 federal duck stamp at an event in Des Moines, Iowa. Then Tyler Obermoller from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources checks in to share details about the agency’s deer hunter wildlife observation study and how listeners and the general public can participate. Joe Albert from DNR Enforcement joins Rob to talk about the five K9 units that outdoors users might meet afield this hunting season. Finally, Tim Lesmeister calls into the broadcast from the Association of Great Lakes Outdoors Writers conference in Bemidji. Top topics include the continuing arms race in trail camera design.

