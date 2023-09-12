The Minnesota DNR invites deer hunters to share their wildlife observations this fall to help broaden the agency’s understanding of whitetails and other state animals. Here’s how to get involved.
MN Daily Update: Deer hunters asked to share their wildlife observations
