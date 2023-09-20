Wednesday, September 20th, 2023
Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Minnesota DNR K9 unit trains for busy fall season

K9 Mack lays down and puts his nose on a 20-gauge shell. When he lays down, it signals to his handler, Lt. Phil Mohs, that he found ammunition. The five K9 dogs in the Minnesota DNR are trained in various specialties including zebra mussel detection, wildlife detection, evidence recovery, tracking of persons, criminal apprehension, fish detection, and officer protection. (Photo by Brian Mozey)
The Minnesota DNR hosted a K9 training event on Monday, Sept. 18, at Carlos Avery State WMA. The agency exhibited different training techniques for the canines.  The DNR has five K9 dogs across the state, and they’re trained in various categories including: zebra mussel detection, wildlife detection, evidence recovery, people tracking, criminal apprehension, fish detection, and officer protection. With fishing season still open and hunting underway, autumn is busy for conservation officers and the K9 units. 


