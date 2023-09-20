Minnesota DNR K9 unit trains for busy fall season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR hosted a K9 training event on Monday, Sept. 18, at Carlos Avery State WMA. The agency exhibited different training techniques for the canines. The DNR has five K9 dogs across the state, and they’re trained in various categories including: zebra mussel detection, wildlife detection, evidence recovery, people tracking, criminal apprehension, fish detection, and officer protection. With fishing season still open and hunting underway, autumn is busy for conservation officers and the K9 units.