NWTF donation expands Wisconsin DNR turkey research

The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) is working with the Wisconsin DNR on a new research project starting this year by funding an expansion of trail camera use and GPS/VHF transmitters to estimate accurate turkey recruitment for each turkey zone. The DNR’s Christopher Pollentier is an upland game bird research scientist who works on a variety of surveys on turkey recruitment and population trends. Some of this information comes from the DNR’s Snapshot Wisconsin trail camera program, but the NWTF’s involvement will expand Pollentier’s reach across the state. Pollentier and the NWTF hope this expanded research will bring to light factors in turkey survival, recruitment and population dynamics.