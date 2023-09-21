Iowa communities hit by emerald ash borer get a boost of tree plantings this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Grants totaling more than $78,000 were recently awarded to 22 groups as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Community Forestry Grant Program. The recipients, including 17 communities, four county conservation boards and one chamber of commerce, will share in grants of up to $5,000 aimed at replacing trees killed by emerald ash borer. The grants are funded by the USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters 2022 State Urban Forest Resilience Program as part of a reforestation project.