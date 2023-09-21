Fishing and wildlife operations top Iowa DNR status quo budget request

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will present a stand-pat budget for fiscal year 2025 totaling nearly $109 million, following unanimous approval last Thursday by the Natural Resources Commission at its monthly meeting in Des Moines. The budget will total $108,995,218 and must be approved by the Environmental Protection Commission before being submitted for consideration to the State Legislature. The fiscal year will begin July 1, 2024.