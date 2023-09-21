Thursday, September 21st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Discounted trees available at distribution events in Iowa this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each that can be picked up at four locations around the state this October. (Photo by Eric Morken) 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each. 

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, October 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Jefferson County Conservation (2003 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield)
  • Tuesday, October 10, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Waterloo Leisure Services (1101 Campbell Avenue, Waterloo)
  • Thursday, October 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Swan Lake State Park Nature Center (22676 Swan Lake Drive, Carroll)
  • Tuesday, October 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Fort Des Moines Park (7200 SE 5th St, Des Moines)

Submit an order form, available online, to reserve your trees.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?