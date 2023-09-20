Outdoor Insights: Minnesota DNR’s proposed regulation designed to grow bigger pike in popular Gull Lake chain near Brainerd

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you like healthy northern pike, then the Minnesota DNR’s proposal to implement a 30- to 40-inch protected slot on the Gull Lake chain north of Brainerd deserves your support. The agency has several special and experimental regulations open to public comment through Oct. 20, including the idea to improve pike size on the 13,000-acre chain, which contains Gull and Upper Gull, Margaret, Ray, Love, Nisswa, Roy, and Round lakes in Cass and Crow Wing counties.