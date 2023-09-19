Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Columbus Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cardinal Lanes, 277 Industrial Drive, Columbus, Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 26: Dodge County Chapter of Pheasants Forever 29th annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Hwy. G, Beaver Dam, T.J. Wendel, 262-473-9032.

SEPT. 25: Sun Prairie Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual banquet, 5:30 p.m., Angell Park Pavillion, 200 Park Street, Sun Prairie, tickets $75, tables of eight available, Dale Moody, 608-846-5024.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stevens Point/Blackhawk Archer Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Blackhawk Archers, 7840 Hwy. Z, Custer, Dan Cooney, 715-570-0063, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Northwest Wisconsin Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center, 802 First Street, Shell Lake, Dave Zaloudek, 715-520-7408, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 30: Stanley Sportsman’s Club and Foundation Booster banquet, 5 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church hall, 226 East Third Ave., Stanley, Frank Dusick, 715-828-1694.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Winnegamie Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., La Sure’s Hall, 3125 South Washburn Street, Oshkosh, Jodi Vandermolen, 920-235-2962, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Kewaunee County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, E896 Hwy. N, Luxemburg, Denny Shimanek, 920-255-1664, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 12: Wings Over Wisconsin Kettle Moraine Chapter 38th annual banquet, Foundry 45, Kewaskum, 5:30 p.m., Richard Knoebel, 920-982-1392.

OCT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Phelps Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 19038 Hwy. 70, St. Germain, Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 14: Columbia-Marquette County Pheasants Forever banquet, 5:30 p.m., Harrisville Sportsmans Club, W5079 Hwy. J, Harrisville, 15 guns to be raffled off, and more, Eric Slifer, 414-377-1014, www.pheasantsforever.org.

OCT. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Marathon Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River by Accentu, 135737 Hwy. 29, Marathon City, Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 19: Flambeau Chapter of Ruffed Grouse Society banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Hwy. 13, Fifield, 715-332-5121.

OCT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Big 4+ Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 Hwy. 101, Florence, JoAnne Smith, 715-674-2020, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Iowa County Chapter banquet, 6:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Erik Miller, 608-574-4119, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Flambeau Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., Butternut Area Park Pavillion, 532 West Michigan Street, Butternut, Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 6: South Suburban Chapter of Ducks Unlimited annual banquet, 5 p.m., the Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford, Scott Gunderson, 414-581-3157.

DEC. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Hunters Appreciation Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 7: Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Christmas Bash banquet, Rustic Manor Banquet Hall, 3115 Hwy. 83, Hartland. For tickets contact Mike Alaimo, malaimo73@gmail.com or 262 443 4674.

DEC. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South life member banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 18, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stone Harbor Resort, 107 North 1st Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Whitetails Unlimited Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

JAN. 23, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Black Creek/Seymour Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, N3622 Hwy. A, Black Creek, Randy Swille, 920-373-8081.

FEB. 22, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

OCT. 7-8: Mushroom identification workshop, join the Sandhill Wildlife Area and Mead Wildlife Area education teams to engage in a weekend mushroom experience at Sandhill Wildlife Area. The workshop will equip students with the skills to identify mushrooms.

Times are Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This hands-on learning opportunity also includes field trips on the property and a chance to engage in spore printing, fee is $65 registration per person, Sandhill dormitories will be available for an additional $10 per person, register with Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335.

OCT. 28-29: Wilderness first aid course, Sandhill Wildlife Area Outdoor Skills Program, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The course will equip students with the knowledge to respond to emergencies in remote outdoor environments. This comprehensive program provides a two-year wilderness first aid certification through ASHI. Participants must have a valid CPR/AED certification. Topics include assessing and treating injuries and medical illnesses, managing environmental emergencies, improvising resources, and practicing decision-making in challenging scenarios. Lodging is included in the registration fee, but meals are not provided. Sandhill offers a full kitchen and food storage. Register before Oct. 20, fee is $200 per person, register with Quinn Brownell at quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or 715-884-6335.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 386 1217. a1archery.com



Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells,. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 347 6211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 424 1011.

SHOWS

Arrowhead Home & Builders Show: April 4-7, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadhomeshow.com.



Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show: Dec. 8-10, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show: Feb. 15-18, 2024, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 8-11, 2024, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 15-18, 2024 (runs in conjunction with the Duluth Sport Show), Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth. Hours are: Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, duluthsportshow.com.

Pioneer Gun and Collectibles Show: Sept. 22-23, Friday, 12-7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 20th annual show, more than 70 tables of guns, Marquette County Fairgrounds, Westfield, sponsored by the Westfield Lions Club, $5 entry, gun raffle drawing.

For more information, call 608-296-4146 or go to www.westfield-wi.com.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

SPECIAL EVENTS

Easterseals of Wisconsin Sporting Clays event: Oct. 13, 10 a.m. (challenges will be available on an alternate course at 8:30 a.m.), Milford Hills Hunt Club, W5670 French Road, Johnson Creek. Up to 100 shooters may participate. Each shooter will be on a team of four, with only 25 teams possible. Beginners are welcome and an introductory course will be provided. A light lunch will be served after shooting. For more information, call Morgan Donath, 608-277-8288.

Izaak Walton League (A.D. Sutherland Chapter) 2023 Deer Season Sight-In Days: Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 11-12, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. each day, $10 per firearm, indoor pistol range also available those days, 25- and 85-yard ranges for pistol, shotgun and muzzleloader, 100-yard range for rifles, Izaak Walton club grounds, N6491 Hwy. K, Fond du Lac. For more information, call Chuck Schob, 920-933-3203.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Korey Wagner, 402 657 2775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more information, call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more information, call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. For more info, call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. For more information, call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more information, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI,

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wis consin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: For more information, call 7 p.m. For more information, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more information, call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. For more information, call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more information, call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. For more information, call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. For more information, call 414 350 1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more information on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more information, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more information, call 608 421 2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Meeting features a guest speaker each month. Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more information, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more information, call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more information, call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more information, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more information, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more information, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more information, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or go to www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.