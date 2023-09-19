The fall muskie frenzy: Here’s how to catch them on some of Iowa’s top waters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

They once were called the “fish of 10,000 casts"…the muskellunge. As fishing techniques have advanced and improved, so have the catch rates to the point that on a given day, especially during the fall, multiple muskies can be boated. Here in Iowa, stocking programs have increased the opportunity for anglers to catch a trophy muskie on several bodies of water. Two areas in northern Iowa offer quality trophy muskie fishing: the Iowa Great Lakes chain of Big Spirit, East Okoboji and West Okoboji and Clear Lake. Other potential muskie lakes include Brushy Creek (Webster County), Lake McBride (Johnson County) Pleasant Creek (Linn County) and Black Hawk Lake (Sac County). As with any type of fishing, there is a learning curve, which includes an understanding of the fishery, the fish and equipment.