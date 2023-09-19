Commentary: Wisconsin DNR making terrible mistakes on waterfowl season, Mississippi River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have finally come to see the public input process as a sham and an exercise in futility. I am now more than simply disappointed in staff and leadership of the Wisconsin DNR as they have taken the Aldo Leopold model of wildlife management, including true public involvement, and have thrown it to the side. I have been involved in setting the Wisconsin migratory bird seasons for about 40 years. I have seen the process erode to the point that it is apparent the DNR is perfectly willing to ignore public opinion – even that of the Conservation Congress Migratory Committee, the legislatively-recognized advisory group to the Natural Resources Board.