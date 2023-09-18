Wisconsin Wildlife Federation: No tribal take leaves wolf population unmanaged

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) board members reviewed the DNR’s proposed permanent wolf rules and filed multiple objections with the DNR, saying the group “opposes (the plan) as written and strongly urges the DNR to make the following changes.” Late in its letter, the WWF points out that Federal Judge Barabara Crabb said the DNR may make adjustments to quotas if the state’s six Chippewa tribes do not participate in a harvest season and leave their 50% of the quota untouched.