National Wildlife Refuge in Ohio names marsh in honor of John Gradel

In a poignant ceremony led by Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Manager Jason Lewis, a sign was unveiled along one of the wetland cells in the Cedar Point National Wildlife Refuge. As three generations of the family looked on, this 155-acre marsh unit that borders some Gradel Farms property was officially named the John Gradel Marsh. This dedication was a formal way of recognizing the long partnership of John Gradel, Sr., who passed away in April, and the Gradel family for their contributions to restoring, protecting, and enhancing this coastal wetland.