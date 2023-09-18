Monday, September 18th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, September 18th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

National Wildlife Refuge in Ohio names marsh in honor of John Gradel

Three generations of the Gradel family were on hand with Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Manager Jason Lewis at the dedication of John Gradel Marsh. (Photo courtesy Michele Gradel)
In a poignant ceremony led by Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Manager Jason Lewis, a sign was unveiled along one of the wetland cells in the Cedar Point National Wildlife Refuge. As three generations of the family looked on, this 155-acre marsh unit that borders some Gradel Farms property was officially named the John Gradel Marsh. This dedication was a formal way of recognizing the long partnership of John Gradel, Sr., who passed away in April, and the Gradel family for their contributions to restoring, protecting, and enhancing this coastal wetland.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?