Commentary: Exploring the connection between invasives and climate change

Here are two largely accepted premises. • First, most conservationists and environmentalists will agree that climate change is a threat to fish, wildlife, and habitat. • Second, most conservationists and environmentalists will agree that invasive species are a problem for fish, wildlife, and habitat (albeit not as existential as extreme heat, drought, severe storms, or ocean/lake/reservoir/river and stream warming). Perhaps under-appreciated is that invasive species are, in large measure, a biotic manifestation of the changing precipitation and warming.