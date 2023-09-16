Saturday, September 16th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, September 16th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Farm pond mastery: Late summer is perfect time to tempt fish in small waters

Farm ponds offer anglers the opportunity to catch big largemouth bass like this one using a fly-rod and bass bugs and streamers. (Photo by Vic Attardo)
The cow mooed, the pig squealed, the horse whinnied, the rooster crowed, and the green tractor let out a cough that would worry any doctor or mechanic. I smiled. Making my way from the dusty one track where I’d parked my truck, and passing the two-story Dutch barn, I shimmied under the bottom strand of electric fence and walked to the edge of the oval pond. There I laid two rods and a tackle bag in the high grass next to a dehydrated cow pie. I felt so much tension disappear like smoke over my head. If you’re a kid, or a kid at heart, I hope that sometime in your life you can fish a fertile farm pond and enjoy the simplest, purist fishing you’re ever going to do.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?