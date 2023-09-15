Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1837

Show 1837: How to train a dog to decoy coyotes into shooting range. Danbury, Wisconsin celebrates Jordan Buck Day Sept. 23. Fall duck outlook is mixed, with mallard numbers down but teal, wood ducks, and pintails up. Jeff Kelm heads to Cass Lake, Minnesota for a Masters Walleye Circuit tournament. Dan reports on some great walleye, crappie, muskie and northern pike action from Ballards Black Island on Lake of the Woods.