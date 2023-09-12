Taste of the Wild: Delicious goose pastrami

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Tim Kraskey has a cookbook titled “Red, White and Everything Else,” with recipes featuring elk, venison, buffalo, antelope, duck, pheasant, grouse, partridge, turkey, fish and more. Tim says that he was inspired to create this book with great recipes for the wild game he has harvested.