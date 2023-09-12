Public again will help stock sturgeon into Ohio’s Maumee River during ‘Sturgeon Fest’ on Oct. 7

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For a chance to hold a fish that has existed, according to the fossil record, virtually unchanged for approximately 200 million years, the Toledo Zoo is inviting the public to attend the fifth showing of “Sturgeon Fest.” It has been scheduled for Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the city of Toledo, Ohio, boat launch along the banks of the Maumee River, at 2700 Broadway Street.