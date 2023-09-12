Delaware River Basin Commission gets an infusion to help meet clean water goals

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Delaware River Basin Commission received $715,000 in federal funding that will help the organization meet its clean water goals and manage for floods and droughts. The money is from an omnibus funding bill that Congress passed in December 2022 to keep the federal government funded through 2023. Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., secured the funds for the commission, which relies on grants and special project funding to fill budget gaps.