What should Ohio hunters expect when another bow season opens in late September?

There wasn’t much fanfare about it, but Ohio deer hunters last year set a new buck harvest record in half of the state’s counties. The news that hunters in 44 of Ohio’s counties set buck harvest records in the 2022-23 season gets us set for the start of a new deer bowhunting season, which opens on Saturday, Sept. 30. The season runs through Feb. 4, 2024 for bowhunters in the Buckeye State. Setting harvest records, though, is cause for some consternation rather than celebration among deer managers.