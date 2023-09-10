Ducks not showing as steep of declines in eastern U.S. than across the Prairie Pothole Region

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

You may have heard recently about a significant downturn in the North American waterfowl population, but breeding duck numbers in the eastern U.S. and Canada didn’t experience declines as steep as the national level. That’s the gist of a report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which has seen only three of the seven species surveyed in the east showing slight decreases. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report on 2023 waterfowl populations, seven of the nine species surveyed showed declines, and some of them rather sharp.