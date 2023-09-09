Saturday, September 9th, 2023
Episode 452 – Solid forecast for Minnesota pheasants, brook trout stocking in Minnesota, moose research, and a new record coho salmon

We kick off this week’s show with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman as they break down the upbeat forecast for ring-necked pheasants in Minnesota this fall. They also discuss the hot coho salmon bite on Lake Superior that produced a new state record silver salmon. Then Melissa Wagner from the Minnesota DNR joins the show to outline the agency’s efforts to stock genetically pure “driftless” strain brook trout into southeast streams. What’s up with brainworm killing moose in northeastern Minnesota? A researcher from the University of Minnesota, Tiffany Wolf, spends a segment with Rob explaining how gastropods – slugs and snails – are a key intermediary vector between deer and moose in spreading the lethal (to moose) brainworm. Finally, Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with his thoughts on Midwest Mountaineering closing, his take on the great coho bite on Minnesota’s Great Lake, and that 800-pound record alligator in Mississippi.

