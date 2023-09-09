We kick off this week’s show with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman as they break down the upbeat forecast for ring-necked pheasants in Minnesota this fall. They also discuss the hot coho salmon bite on Lake Superior that produced a new state record silver salmon. Then Melissa Wagner from the Minnesota DNR joins the show to outline the agency’s efforts to stock genetically pure “driftless” strain brook trout into southeast streams. What’s up with brainworm killing moose in northeastern Minnesota? A researcher from the University of Minnesota, Tiffany Wolf, spends a segment with Rob explaining how gastropods – slugs and snails – are a key intermediary vector between deer and moose in spreading the lethal (to moose) brainworm. Finally, Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with his thoughts on Midwest Mountaineering closing, his take on the great coho bite on Minnesota’s Great Lake, and that 800-pound record alligator in Mississippi.
Episode 452 – Solid forecast for Minnesota pheasants, brook trout stocking in Minnesota, moose research, and a new record coho salmon
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Thoughts on New York’s “blaze orange” law and reader-submitted hunting photos
We’re about to embark on our third hunting season where big game hunters in New York are required to wear
Controlled deer hunt set for two Pittsburgh parks
Controlled hunting is slated for two Pittsburgh, Pa., parks this fall in a pilot program aimed at thinning the city’s
Legislation seeks to expand Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council and the Michigan Wildlife Council
Legislation to change the membership of the Michigan Wolf Management Advisory Council and the Michigan Wildlife Council are receiving pushback