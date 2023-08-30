Minnesota DNR stocks ‘heritage’ brook trout in state’s southeast streams

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With splashes and dashes, thousands of tiny brook trout swam free in several southeastern Minnesota streams this August, representing a major milestone in a Minnesota DNR effort to restore a unique, native strain of brook trout. “Our ability to produce these fish in our hatchery and stock them in the wild has been about 20 years in the making, and we are excited to share this historic success story,” said Melissa Wagner, Lanesboro-area fisheries supervisor. “Anglers will have the chance to catch these beautiful fish in a couple of years.”