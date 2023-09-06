Beyond Minnesota: Mississippi hunters take state-record, 14-foot alligator

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A group of hunters harvested the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Four state residents – Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark, and Tanner White – harvested a male alligator on Aug. 26 in west Mississippi’s Sunflower River. The alligator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long.