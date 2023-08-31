Minnesota study gains insight into how brainworm impacts state’s low moose numbers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New moose research conducted by scientists at the University Minnesota and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is shedding added light on why the population of the iconic northwoods giant declined so precipitously in northeastern part of the state beginning in 2006. Researchers say the primary driver behind the decline is brainworm, a parasite that impacts the animal’s nervous system, which can lead to paralysis and ultimately death. This has been known for years. The new research, however, discovered evidence that moose in Minnesota consume species of gastropods – slugs and snails – that are known hosts of the brainworm parasite.