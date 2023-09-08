Inquest into drowning leads to changes suggested for Dimple Rock in Pennsylvania’s Youghiogheny River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jurors in a coroner’s inquest into a 2022 rafting death on the Youghiogheny River in Pennsylvania's Ohiopyle State Park have recommended that alterations be made to an infamous rock associated with several drownings over the years, as well as changes in how outfitters conduct trips. Fayette County coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly convened the inquest in the Aug. 13, 2022, death of Julie Ann Moore, 50, of Worthington, Ohio, who died after a raft she shared with her twin 13-year-old daughters and boyfriend capsized. The accident occurred in rapids on a treacherous part of the lower river that includes Dimple Rock, a tank-size boulder with a below-surface divot, or vacuum, that can trap anyone who falls into the water.