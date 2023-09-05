The Minnesota DNR warns state waterfowlers that they should expect low water levels this hunting season on Lake Christina, a popular waterfowl lake in western Minnesota. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Low water levels on Lake Christina this waterfowl season
