New Pennsylvania fly-fishing school for teens to be offered in ’24

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A fly-fishing school for teens will be offered in Centre County next spring through a partnership between the Wildlife Leadership Academy and the Pennsylvania Fly Fishing Association. The three-day program, Stepping Stones, will introduce 16 students to the technical and conservation aspects of fly-fishing, including fly-casting and tying, stream awareness, hatch life, and fishing ethics.