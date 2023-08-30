Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

Minnesota’s open-water fishing ’23: Hot, and not in a good way

Lake water began to heat up rapidly early this year, and it’s led to some tough fishing for most of the season. But, there also have been a few good days during which walleyes were eager to bite. (Photo by Steve Carney)
Reflecting on the 2023 open-water fishing season, I have had some interesting twists and turns and have some insights to share. There is no doubt that hot weather has had a big effect on success since the month of May. There were 90-degree days in late May, and this continued into early June. In a nutshell, fishing really went south just after the 4th of July, which is unusual for this part of northwestern Minnesota.
