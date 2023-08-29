Fifteen new Ohio DNR officers sworn into duty

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fifteen natural resources law enforcement officers were sworn in by the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz during a ceremony at the Deer Creek State Park Lodge on Aug. 15.