A supermoon occurring on Aug. 30 will be the biggest and brightest of the 13 full moons during calendar year 2023. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Brightest supermoon of 2023 coming on Aug. 30
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Minnesota draws thousands to Alexandria Shooting Park
The annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria has become a model for how to host a one-day event that
Pennsylvania dove hunting created great memories afield
Dove season in Pennsylvania begins Friday Sept. 1. Beyond the excitement many hunters experience as their wait for time afield
Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club has a clear mission; getting youngsters involved in the outdoors
Kids under the age of 16 may fish Iowa waters without a fishing license in an attempt to make it