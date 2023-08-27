Ohio hunting season gets its start Sept. 1; here’s what to know

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The time that hunters have been waiting on for six long months – or perhaps since the end of last deer season – is upon us. Sept. 1 is the traditional kickoff of hunting season in the Buckeye State and this year is no different. Hunters may hunt doves and squirrels come Sept. 1 with dove hunting being a most popular pursuit among Buckeye wingshooters. The end of September, Sept. 30 to be exact, is when Ohio bowhunters may first go afield in search of deer.