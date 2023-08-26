Trout on the New York, Vermont border: Walloomsac River has become a gem

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For anglers who like to fish for trout and are in the vicinity of the Walloomsac River, it is a 16.5-mile stream that flows through both New York and Vermont, and is a tributary of the Hoosic (or Hoosac) River, which in its own right, is a fantastic trout fishery. During the past decade, or more, it has become quite a popular destination for trout fishing, as it’s a haven to a variety of trout species.