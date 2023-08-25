Part of Minnesota’s Tamarac refuge closed to early teal hunt after request from White Earth Nation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Citing protection of the wild rice resource from disturbance during the tribal gathering season, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge in northwestern Minnesota has issued an emergency closure to one of its hunting units during the state’s five-day experimental early teal season, which begins Sept. 2. Closed is Area C, the 5,618-acre northern migratory bird unit north of Becker County Highway 143, said Kent Sundseth, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuge manager at Tamarac. The closure was requested by White Earth Nation at a meeting earlier this year.