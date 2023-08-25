Friday, August 25th, 2023
Gator caught in Pennsylvania’s Kiski River doing well in captivity at rescue facility

The nonprofit Nate’s Reptile Rescue is giving the Kiski River alligator a home for the next two or three years until he reaches full 6-foot growth, and then he’ll be transferred to Florida or Texas. (Photo courtesy Kiski Township Police)
A four-foot alligator recently captured by kayakers from southwestern Pennsylvania’s Kiskiminetas River is adjusting to new digs in Pittsburgh as part of a long-term plan to eventually send him to a sanctuary down South. Nathan Lysaght, founder of the non-profit Nate’s Reptile Rescue, is giving the gator, Chomper, a home for the next two or three years, or until he reaches full 6-foot growth, and then he’ll be transferred to Florida or Texas. At Lysaght’s 100-square-foot facility, in South Park Township, Chomper has access to a 150-gallon pool with basking area, which he can use at will.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

