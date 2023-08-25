Gator caught in Pennsylvania’s Kiski River doing well in captivity at rescue facility

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A four-foot alligator recently captured by kayakers from southwestern Pennsylvania’s Kiskiminetas River is adjusting to new digs in Pittsburgh as part of a long-term plan to eventually send him to a sanctuary down South. Nathan Lysaght, founder of the non-profit Nate’s Reptile Rescue, is giving the gator, Chomper, a home for the next two or three years, or until he reaches full 6-foot growth, and then he’ll be transferred to Florida or Texas. At Lysaght’s 100-square-foot facility, in South Park Township, Chomper has access to a 150-gallon pool with basking area, which he can use at will.