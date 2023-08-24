Ohio Division of Wildlife’s online app comes up short on sunrise, sunset tables

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife’s much ballyhooed smart phone app does have a bunch of useful information, which is why both my wife and I have installed it on our cell phones. We can buy our licenses and tags online, check the status of what we’ve bought (though my state duck stamp, HIP registration, and deer permit are not included. But I digress), scroll through some of the agency’s latest press releases, record a muskie catch, enter a Fish Ohio application, report wildlife sightings, and make a tour of other ODNR agencies.