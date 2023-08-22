Camping with Leo Maloney: New York DEC’s Nicks Lake Campground in the southern Adirondacks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Imagine camping in a canopy of balsam and pine alongside sparkling blue waters. Immerse yourself in the peaceful waters of a blue lake for kayaking or fishing for trout or bass. These are all images of Adirondack camping, especially Nicks Lake campground, near Old Forge, in Herkimer County. The 112 sites are available for tents or trailers and many are on the water.