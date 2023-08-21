The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the investigation into a 2021 La Crosse County illegal deer harvest has ended with a three-year revocation of the man’s hunting and fishing privileges. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: Poaching case involving huge buck wrapped up
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
State acquires land for hunting, fishing uses in Iowa
The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved the acquisition of one large parcel as well as a smaller parcel of land
Retriever Prep: Here’s how to ID, fix problems before the seasons begin
Training gun dogs can be a satisfying experience, especially when a handler overcomes a troublesome obstacle. Those problems can come
Support builds in fight to keep school funding for archery, hunter education
The Biden Administration’s recent confirmation of its intent to remove federal funding for hunter education and archery programs in public