Fishing surprises are the best: Here are some favorites

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I love surprises. As I slowly grow older, though, they seem to be coming less frequently. There is one exception – fishing! Every time out, be it from shore or on a boat, there seems to be one surprise or another. They make me smile, every time. At the top of the list of “surprise” spots are the bodies of water that I have available to me in New York.