Focus on flatheads: Big fish are waiting in Pennsylvania’s warm-water rivers

These big cats have mouth feelers as long as fingers. A little color in the water is not going to put them off. In fact, a slight stain is a strong positive. Because this condition occurs after a light to moderate rain, all sorts of terrestrial life is swept into the water. As a result, cats put on the feed bag. They come out of their holes and hunt sizable stretches of the river. Of course, too much color with muddy high flows is not good. Perhaps the flatheads are still eating, but the writer loses confidence in these conditions.. (Photo by Vic Attardo)
It was too darn hot to fish during the day. So we waited and waited. Sitting under the shade of an aging sycamore, with the boat already launched and pulled back up to shore, we dozed until the sun was close to setting. No matter, we knew the fish we were after bit better at night. That fish, the invasive but tenacious flathead catfish – and by the way, the only fish that ever, anywhere, snapped a rod I was using – has become a popular target in every part of Pennsylvania with a “warm” river.
