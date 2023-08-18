Focus on flatheads: Big fish are waiting in Pennsylvania’s warm-water rivers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was too darn hot to fish during the day. So we waited and waited. Sitting under the shade of an aging sycamore, with the boat already launched and pulled back up to shore, we dozed until the sun was close to setting. No matter, we knew the fish we were after bit better at night. That fish, the invasive but tenacious flathead catfish – and by the way, the only fish that ever, anywhere, snapped a rod I was using – has become a popular target in every part of Pennsylvania with a “warm” river.