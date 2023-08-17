Walleye, trout/salmon stamp contest winners named

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

St. Paul — Alborn artist Dean Kegler has won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a brook trout, and Bemidji artist Sam Larsen has won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye.