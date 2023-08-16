Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission releasing channel catfish across state, blues in Ohio River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A few readers recently contacted Pennsylvania Outdoors News concerned that the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is stocking invasive flathead catfish into the Susquehanna River. Mike Parker, communications director for the agency, dispelled the notion. “We do not raise or stock flathead catfish. We never have,” he said. But that doesn’t mean the agency hasn’t been busy stocking catfish – just not flatheads.