Outdoor Observations: Withholding federal funding for hunter education, archery in schools makes no sense

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Biden Administration didn’t do American schoolkids any favors recently when it announced it was pulling federal funding for hunter education classes and the very popular archery in the schools program.