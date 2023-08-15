Sept. 1 is near, and Ohio outdoor users soon have many options

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It started in 1968, waiting for squirrel season to roll around. I might as well be waiting for Christmas. Never did I imagine that there would be a dove season someday. The same for Canada goose in September. Those days are now real and hunting season is nearly here in Ohio. Preparation is key. Comfortable boots or waders, ammunition, game bag, or equipment pack. Protective eye wear (shooting glasses or sunglasses), insect repellent, breathable clothing, can make a day safe and comfortable.