Episode 448 – Remembering Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, deer season and wild rice season forecasts, plus more Backyard and Beyond with Stan Tekiela

The passing of two names in Minnesota conservation, Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, consume a solid chunk of this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Perich was a longtime columnist and staff writer at Outdoor News, and Sando was the Minnesota DNR commissioner for most of the 1990s. Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister join host Rob Drieslein to remember those men, plus Spielman shares some insights into whitetail deer hunt permitting for this fall. Other topics include the new national monument around the Grand Canyon, a quick wild rice season forecast, and nongame chatter (specifically the swift fox of the American West) with Stan Tekiela from the Outdoor News Backyard and Beyond page.