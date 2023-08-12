Saturday, August 12th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, August 12th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 448 – Remembering Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, deer season and wild rice season forecasts, plus more Backyard and Beyond with Stan Tekiela

The passing of two names in Minnesota conservation, Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, consume a solid chunk of this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Perich was a longtime columnist and staff writer at Outdoor News, and Sando was the Minnesota DNR commissioner for most of the 1990s. Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister join host Rob Drieslein to remember those men, plus Spielman shares some insights into whitetail deer hunt permitting for this fall. Other topics include the new national monument around the Grand Canyon, a quick wild rice season forecast, and nongame chatter (specifically the swift fox of the American West) with Stan Tekiela from the Outdoor News Backyard and Beyond page.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?