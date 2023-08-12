The passing of two names in Minnesota conservation, Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, consume a solid chunk of this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Perich was a longtime columnist and staff writer at Outdoor News, and Sando was the Minnesota DNR commissioner for most of the 1990s. Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister join host Rob Drieslein to remember those men, plus Spielman shares some insights into whitetail deer hunt permitting for this fall. Other topics include the new national monument around the Grand Canyon, a quick wild rice season forecast, and nongame chatter (specifically the swift fox of the American West) with Stan Tekiela from the Outdoor News Backyard and Beyond page.
Episode 448 – Remembering Shawn Perich and Rod Sando, deer season and wild rice season forecasts, plus more Backyard and Beyond with Stan Tekiela
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Hunter education, archery in schools may be safe in Pennsylvania despite threat to federal funding
A recent move by the Biden administration to block funding for hunter education and archery programs held in schools may
Iowa’s Big Creek Wildlife Area offers an outdoor getaway near Des Moines
Often overlooked for its similarly named state park or mistaken for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sprawling Saylorville Wildlife
Compact tractors are worth every penny for outdoor users
My life changed for the better about a decade ago. That was the year I made the decision that I