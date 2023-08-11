Friday, August 11th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, August 11th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Simple fishing in complex times: Target your local river system

Looking for active fish in cooler water during the warm summer of 2023? Al Lindner reminds readers to consider the region’s ample rivers and streams for multi-species opportunities. Bonus points: They’re often underfished! (Photos by Lindner Media Productions)
As a longtime angler and fishing communicator, I’ve spent a great deal of time following the major bass and walleye tournament trails. It’s a great way to see what’s working – and what’s not – on a given body of water at a given point in time. These events often are the battlegrounds where new fishing strategies emerge, old ones get refined, and some serious fishing education goes to work. If you spend any amount of time following these trails, you’ll quickly notice that most of the talk these days revolves around forward-facing sonar. Trust me, I get it. But frankly, I’m kind of tired of it.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?