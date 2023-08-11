Simple fishing in complex times: Target your local river system

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As a longtime angler and fishing communicator, I’ve spent a great deal of time following the major bass and walleye tournament trails. It’s a great way to see what’s working – and what’s not – on a given body of water at a given point in time. These events often are the battlegrounds where new fishing strategies emerge, old ones get refined, and some serious fishing education goes to work. If you spend any amount of time following these trails, you’ll quickly notice that most of the talk these days revolves around forward-facing sonar. Trust me, I get it. But frankly, I’m kind of tired of it.