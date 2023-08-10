Visit the Iowa DNR building at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to win prizes and more

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building at the Iowa State Fair, August 10-20, for a chance to win prizes, talk to DNR experts, attend an outdoor-themed presentation, and more. With the theme “How Do You Outdoors?,” visitors can vote for their favorite outdoor activity at the different stations throughout the building, including hunting, fishing, archery, hiking, camping, boating, watching wildlife, backyard care, snowmobiling, riding OHVs, and helping the environment.