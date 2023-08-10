Recent weather conditions in Iowa conducive to blue-green algae on multiple waters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In late July, Northwest Iowa Fisheries Biologist, Mike Hawkins, said he has been getting many calls about really bad looking water on Big Spirit, East Okoboji and Lake Minnewashta along with some of the other area lakes. Often called blue-green algae, the correct name for this organism is cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria gets its common name from the vivid cyan, blue-green colors it turns when it dies. However, the bloom can include many different shades.