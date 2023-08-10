Minnesota Pro Tip of the Week: Consider hooking mortality during summer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When you’re practicing catch and release, it’s important to consider fish mortality, and a common cause is a hook wound. If a hook damages gills or internal organs, the damage can be fatal for fish.