Sporting license sales under way in New York; rifle hunting allowed in Onondaga County

Sporting licenses in New York officially went on sale Aug. 3, just days after hunters were able to begin applying for Deer Management Permits on Aug. 1. One change that recently occurred that will not be reflected in the new regulations guide is the fact that Onondaga County hunters will be able to use centerfire rifles, rather than shotguns, for big game hunting beginning this year.